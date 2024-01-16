Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
Endiro Signatures
Honey Lavender Latte
It's never too early to dream of spring. Here it is a cozy cuppa. With local Cece's Honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk$5.75
Sticky Bun Latte
Fresh from the oven … errr … espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut$5.75
Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte
It’s “number one spice” time with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and just a pinch of salt$5.75
Cafe Classics
Tea Time
Waubonsee
Soda/Sparkling/Energy$2.00
Aloe$3.00
Snapple/Gatorade/Bubblr$2.50
Bottled Water voss/saratoga$2.00
Ice mtn/pure life water$1.00
Loco coffee$4.00
Caprisun/Snapcan/SunnyD$1.00
Kombucha$3.50
lemonade/jumex/zevia$1.50
Mogu/Boba$2.00
Choccy/Strawb Milk$3.00
La Croix / Snapple Can/ Canada Dry$1.00
Fruit Salad$4.00
Sandwich$4.00
1$ basket$1.00
Large Chips$5.00
Gourmet Popcorn$3.25
hostess donuts$2.50
magic Spoon$2.75
Nature Valley Granola Bar$1.50
Hen of the Woods Chips$2.25
Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.50
Extra Cream Cheese$0.75
Large Muffin$3.25
Regular Muffin$2.75
Belgian Waffle$2.75
Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.75
Breakfast Wrap$2.99
Soup/Special$5.00
Samosas$3.00
Slice of Pizza$3.50
soup sandwich combo$8.50
Frutina$1.25
Merchandise
10.5 oz Bagged Coffee - Single Origin - Bukalasi$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Mug Club 33$33.00
BREW GOOD HOODIE$62.00
Maranos Sauce$10.00
Gindo's Espresso Habanero Sauce$9.99
House Coffee cup$10.00
Cece Honey 6 oz$10.00
Cece Honey Lip Balm$5.00
Endiro Magnet$2.00
Endiro Mason Jar$10.00
Blaze Candle$14.00
Endiro Sticker$1.00
Endiro Beanie$25.00
Karamoja Shuka$35.00
Stuffed animal L$10.00
Stuffed animal Toy$4.99
Endiro Mask$7.25
One Love T-Shirt$40.00
Cece Coffee Lip Scrub$5.00
Moka Origins Dark Chocolate$8.49
Ovalware Stainless steel filter$18.95
Coffee Sock$13.98
Scarf S$35.00
X-Mas White Bow$55.00
Endiro Coffee - WCC Location and Ordering Hours
(331) 256-6683
Open now • Closes at 11PM