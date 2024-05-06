Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
Seasonal Specials
- Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino$5.75Out of stock
It’s real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup, and coffee roasted down the street. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy fashion, but you can also ask for it as a latte.
- Dog-o-chino$1.25Out of stock
- Pup-o-chino$1.00Out of stock
- Irish Mudslide$5.75
- Marshmallow Latte$5.75
- White Chocolate Salted Caramel Oatmilk Latte$5.75
Endiro Signatures
- Cece's Honey Lavender Latte$5.75
It's never too early to dream of spring. Here it is a cozy cuppa. With local Cece's Honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk
- Sticky Bun Latte$5.75
Fresh from the oven … errr … espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut
- You Fil Dis Mocha$5.75
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk
- Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte$5.75
It’s “number one spice” time with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and just a pinch of salt
- Laid Back Vanilla Mocha$5.75
Simple is good with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate
- Creme Bru-Latte$5.75
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It's espresso, steamed half and half, vanilla and caramelized sugar. (Dine-in only because the to-go cups catch on fire)
- African Coffee$5.75
Easy on the espresso, lots of steamed milk and light and sweet masala spice
- African Tea$5.75Out of stock
Easy on the black tea, lots of steamed milk and light and sweet masala spice
Cafe Classics
- Cafe Mocha$5.50
- Cafe Breve$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Frappe Classico$4.00
- Espresso Macchiato$3.50
- Latte Macchiato$4.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Cafe Latte$5.00
- Tea$2.50
- Cafe Americano$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Espresso$2.50
- Drip Coffee$2.00
- Cafe au lait$2.50
- Red EYE$3.50
- cafe helio con panna$3.50
- burrito con cafe$4.00
Tea Time
Waubonsee
- Soda/Sparkling$2.00
- Bottled Juice/Aloe$3.00
- Snapple/Gatorade$2.50
- Acqua Panna/Essential$2.00
- Caprisun/Snapcan$1.00
- Kombucha$3.50
- Milkis$1.50
- Coconut Water$2.00
- Choccy/Strawb Milk$3.00
- Charcuterie Cup$5.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Sandwich$4.00
- Yogurt Cup$2.00
- Fruit Snacks$1.00
- Oreo/Nutella To-Go$1.50
- Box of Cereal$1.00
- Side of Milk$0.75
- Kind/Clif/Tru Bar$2.25
- Nature Valley Granola Bar$1.50
- Trail Mix$1.00
- Wafers To-Go$1.00
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$2.50
- Large Muffin$2.50
- Belgian Waffle$2.75
- Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.50
- Breakfast Wrap$2.50
- Fritta 2$1.50
- Taquitos$2.50Out of stock
- Soup/Special$5.00
- Wings$3.50
- Samosas$3.00
- Slice of Pizza$2.50
- Oatmeal/Grits$2.00Out of stock
- Chicken Tenders$4.00
- Corn Dawgs$2.50Out of stock
- Biscuits and Gravy$2.00Out of stock
- Foccacia$2.50Out of stock
- Muffin$2.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$2.00Out of stock
- Lemon Bar$1.00Out of stock
- Two Cookies$1.00
- Cookie$0.75
- Fruit$0.50Out of stock
Merchandise
- 10.5 oz Bagged Coffee - Single Origin - Bukalasi$11.99Out of stock
- Mug Club 33$33.00
- BREW GOOD HOODIE$62.00
- Maranos Sauce$10.00
- Gindo's Espresso Habanero Sauce$9.99
- House Coffee cup$10.00
- Cece Honey 6 oz$10.00
- Cece Honey Lip Balm$5.00
- Endiro Magnet$2.00
- Endiro Mason Jar$10.00
- Blaze Candle$14.00
- Endiro Sticker$1.00
- Endiro Beanie$25.00
- Karamoja Shuka$35.00
- Stuffed animal L$10.00
- Stuffed animal Toy$4.99
- Endiro Mask$7.25
- One Love T-Shirt$40.00
- Cece Coffee Lip Scrub$5.00
- Moka Origins Dark Chocolate$8.49
- Ovalware Stainless steel filter$18.95
- Coffee Sock$13.98
- Scarf S$35.00
- X-Mas White Bow$55.00
- Lip Balm