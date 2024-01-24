Seasonal Specials

Endiro Signatures

Cafe Classics

Tea Time

Milkshakes

Soda and more

Juices/Milk

  • Cleanser
    $4.50

    Your past does not define you - lemon, apple, mint

  • Bloom
    $4.50

    Keep growing - mango, orange

  • Orange Juice (freshly squeezed)
    $2.00
  • Apple Juice
    $2.00
  • Milk
    $1.50
  • Chocolate Milk
    $2.00

Smoothies

Food Sides

Bakery

Ajuna Jewelry

Merchandise