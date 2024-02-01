We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It's espresso, steamed half and half, vanilla and caramelized sugar. (Dine-in only because the to-go cups catch on fire)

SUB milk. Please select up to 1 Sub Reduced Fat 2% Sub Oat Milk + $0.75 Sub Whole Milk MOD espresso. SUB decaf (Decaf Tea or Vending Machine Instead) SUB single shot ADD single shot + $1.00 ADD double shot + $2.00 NO syrups. NO Blackberry NO Caramel NO Cinnamon NO Dark Chocolate NO Hazelnut NO Lavender NO Vanilla NO White Chocolate NO Toasted Marshmallow