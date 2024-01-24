Seasonal Specials

Endiro Signatures

Cafe Classics

Tea Time

Milkshakes

Soda and more

Juices/Milk

Smoothies

Food Sides

  • Green Salad
    $7.00
  • Fruit Salad
    $7.00
  • Bag of Chips
    $1.50
  • Banana
    $0.50

Bakery

Ajuna Jewelry

Merchandise