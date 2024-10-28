Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
Endiro Classics
Endiro Signatures
Sticky Bun Latte
Fresh from the oven ... errr ... espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut$5.95
Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte
Sweet, savoury and indulgent: espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and a pinch of sea salt$5.95
Local Honey Lavender Latte
Here is our coziest cuppa. With local honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk$5.95
You Fil ‘Dis Mocha
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk$5.95
Laid Back Vanilla Mocha
Keep it simple with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate$5.95
Creme Bru-Latte
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It’s espresso, steamed milk, vanilla and caramelized sugar$5.95
Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino
Real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup and espresso. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy-fashion, but you can ask for it as a latte$5.95
African Coffee
Easy on the espresso, lots of steamed milk, light and sweet masala spice. Served table-side in a tea-pot$6.25
Handcrafted Coffee
Blended Drinks / Milk
WCC Coffee Bar
WCC Food
$1 Basket$1.00
Frutina$1.25
Nature Valley/Kodiak Granola Bar$1.50
Nutella Stix$2.00
Hostess Donuts$3.00
RX Bar$2.75
STAX Chips$1.50
Bag of Chips$2.25
Gourmet Popcorn$3.25
Fruit Salad$4.00
Sandwich$4.00
Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.50
Regular Muffin$2.75
Large Muffin$3.10
Donut$2.00
Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.50
Belgian Waffle$3.00
Breakfast Wrap$2.99
Samosas$3.00
Slice of Pizza$3.50
Soup/Special$5.00
Soup + Sandwich Combo$8.50
