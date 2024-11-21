Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
- Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino
It’s real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup, and coffee roasted down the street. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy fashion, but you can also ask for it as a latte.$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Dog-o-chino$1.25OUT OF STOCK
- Pup-o-chino$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Irish Mudslide$5.75
- Marshmallow Latte$5.75
- White Chocolate Salted Caramel Oatmilk Latte$5.75
- pumpkin pie latte$5.75
Endiro Signatures
- Cece's Honey Lavender Latte
It's never too early to dream of spring. Here it is a cozy cuppa. With local Cece's Honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk$5.75
- Sticky Bun Latte
Fresh from the oven … errr … espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut$5.75
- You Fil Dis Mocha
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk$5.75
- Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte
It’s “number one spice” time with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and just a pinch of salt$5.75
- Laid Back Vanilla Mocha
Simple is good with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate$5.75
- Creme Bru-Latte
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It's espresso, steamed half and half, vanilla and caramelized sugar. (Dine-in only because the to-go cups catch on fire)$5.75
- African Coffee
Easy on the espresso, lots of steamed milk and light and sweet masala spice$5.75
- African Tea
Easy on the black tea, lots of steamed milk and light and sweet masala spice$5.75OUT OF STOCK
Cafe Classics
Tea Time
Waubonsee
- Soda/Sparkling$2.00
- Orange Juice/Aloe$3.00
- Snapple/Gatorade$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Caprisun/Snapcan$1.00
- Kombucha, cold pressed juices$3.50
- lemonade/jumex$1.50
- Coconut Water/Boba$2.00
- Choccy/Strawb Milk$3.00
- La Croix / Snapple Can/ Canada Dry$1.00
- Charcuterie Cup$5.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Sandwich$4.00
- Yogurt Cup$2.00
- Fruit Snacks$1.00
- Bueno / Cookies$1.50
- Box of Cereal$1.00
- hostess donuts$2.50
- Kind/Clif/Tru Bar$2.25
- Nature Valley Granola Bar$1.50
- Trail Mix$1.00
- Wafers To-Go$1.00
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$2.50
- Large Muffin$2.50
- Belgian Waffle$2.75
- Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.50
- Breakfast Wrap$2.50
- stuffed paratha$3.50
- Tamales con cafe$6.50
- Soup/Special$5.00
- Wings$3.50
- Samosas$3.00
- Slice of Pizza$3.00
- Oatmeal/Grits$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Tenders$4.00
- Frittata pair$2.50
- Biscuits and Gravy$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Foccacia$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Muffin$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- tamale$3.50
- Lemon Bar$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- soup sand$8.00
- Cookie$0.75
- Fruit$0.50OUT OF STOCK
- Brisket sandwich$500.00
- Hawaiian pulled pork$5.00
Merchandise
- 10.5 oz Bagged Coffee - Single Origin - Bukalasi$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mug Club 33$33.00
- BREW GOOD HOODIE$62.00
- Maranos Sauce$10.00
- Gindo's Espresso Habanero Sauce$9.99
- House Coffee cup$10.00
- Cece Honey 6 oz$10.00
- Cece Honey Lip Balm$5.00
- Endiro Magnet$2.00
- Endiro Mason Jar$10.00
- Blaze Candle$14.00
- Endiro Sticker$1.00
- Endiro Beanie$25.00
- Karamoja Shuka$35.00
- Stuffed animal L$10.00
- Stuffed animal Toy$4.99
- Endiro Mask$7.25
- One Love T-Shirt$40.00
- Cece Coffee Lip Scrub$5.00
- Moka Origins Dark Chocolate$8.49
- Ovalware Stainless steel filter$18.95
- Coffee Sock$13.98
- Scarf S$35.00
- X-Mas White Bow$55.00
- Lip Balm