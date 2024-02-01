Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
Seasonal Specials
- Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino$5.75
It’s real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup, and coffee roasted down the street. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy fashion, but you can also ask for it as a latte.
- Dog-o-chino$1.25
- Pup-o-chino$1.00
Endiro Signatures
- Cece's Honey Lavender Latte$5.75
It's never too early to dream of spring. Here it is a cozy cuppa. With local Cece's Honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk
- Sticky Bun Latte$5.75
Fresh from the oven … errr … espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut
- You Fil Dis Mocha$5.75
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk
- Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte$5.75
It’s “number one spice” time with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and just a pinch of salt
- Laid Back Vanilla Mocha$5.75
Simple is good with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate
- Creme Bru-Latte$5.75
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It's espresso, steamed half and half, vanilla and caramelized sugar. (Dine-in only because the to-go cups catch on fire)
- African Coffee$5.75
Easy on the espresso, lots of steamed milk and light and sweet masala spice
- African Tea$5.75
Easy on the black tea, lots of steamed milk and light and sweet masala spice
Cafe Classics
Tea Time
Juices/Milk
Merchandise
- 10.5 oz Bagged Coffee - Single Origin - Bukalasi$11.99
- Mug Club 33$33.00
- BREW GOOD HOODIE$62.00
- Maranos Sauce$10.00
- Gindo's Espresso Habanero Sauce$9.99
- House Coffee cup$10.00
- Cece Honey 6 oz$10.00
- Cece Honey Lip Balm$5.00
- Endiro Magnet$2.00
- Endiro Mason Jar$10.00
- Blaze Candle$14.00
- Endiro Sticker$1.00
- Endiro Beanie$25.00
- Karamoja Shuka$35.00
- Stuffed animal L$10.00
- Stuffed animal Toy$4.99
- Endiro Mask$7.25
- One Love T-Shirt$40.00
- Cece Coffee Lip Scrub$5.00
- Moka Origins Dark Chocolate$8.49
- Ovalware Stainless steel filter$18.95
- Coffee Sock$13.98
- Scarf S$35.00
- X-Mas White Bow$55.00
- Lip Balm