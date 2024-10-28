Currently not accepting online orders
Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
18 S. River Street, Aurora, IL
Endiro Classics
Endiro Signatures
Sticky Bun Latte
Fresh from the oven ... errr ... espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut$5.95
Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte
Sweet, savoury and indulgent: espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and a pinch of sea salt$5.95
Local Honey Lavender Latte
Here is our coziest cuppa. With local honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk$5.95
You Fil ‘Dis Mocha
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk$5.95
Laid Back Vanilla Mocha
Keep it simple with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate$5.95
Creme Bru-Latte
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It’s espresso, steamed milk, vanilla and caramelized sugar$5.95
Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino
Real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup and espresso. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy-fashion, but you can ask for it as a latte$5.95
African Coffee
Easy on the espresso, lots of steamed milk, light and sweet masala spice. Served table-side in a tea-pot$6.25
Handcrafted Coffee
Blended Drinks / Milk
WCC Coffee Bar
WCC Food
$1 Basket$1.00
Frutina$1.25
Nature Valley/Kodiak Granola Bar$1.50
Nutella Stix$2.00
Hostess Donuts$3.00
RX Bar$2.75
STAX Chips$1.50
Bag of Chips$2.25
Gourmet Popcorn$3.25
Fruit Salad$4.00
Sandwich$4.00
Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.50
Regular Muffin$2.75
Large Muffin$3.10
Donut$2.00
Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.50
Belgian Waffle$3.00
Breakfast Wrap$2.99
Samosas$3.00
Slice of Pizza$3.50
Soup/Special$5.00
Soup + Sandwich Combo$8.50
Juice/Aloe
Juice Options
Endiro Coffee - WCC Location and Ordering Hours
(331) 256-6683
Closed • Opens Monday at 7:30AM