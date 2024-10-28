Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
Endiro Signatures
Local Honey Lavender Latte
Here is our coziest cuppa. With local honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk$6.95
Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino
Real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup and espresso. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy-fashion, but you can ask for it as a latte$6.95
Sticky Bun Latte
Fresh from the oven ... errr ... espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut$6.75
You Fil ‘Dis Mocha
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk$6.75
Laid Back Vanilla Mocha
Keep it simple with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate$6.75
Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte
Sweet, savoury and indulgent: espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and a pinch of sea salt$6.75
Creme Bru-Latte
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It’s espresso, steamed milk, vanilla and caramelized sugar$6.75
Endiro Classics
Tea Time
Waubonsee
Soda/Sparkling/Energy$2.00
Aloe$3.00
Snapple/Gatorade/Bubblr$2.50
Bottled Water voss/saratoga$2.00
Ice mtn/pure life water$1.00
Loco coffee$4.00
Caprisun/Snapcan/SunnyD$1.00
Kombucha$3.50
lemonade/jumex/zevia$1.50
Mogu/Boba$2.00
Choccy/Strawb Milk$3.00
La Croix / Snapple Can/ Canada Dry$1.00
Fruit Salad$4.00
Sandwich$4.00
1$ basket$1.00
Large Chips$5.00
Gourmet Popcorn$3.25
hostess donuts$2.50
magic Spoon$2.75
Nature Valley Granola Bar$1.50
Hen of the Woods Chips$2.25
Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.50
Extra Cream Cheese$0.75
Large Muffin$3.25
Regular Muffin$2.75
Belgian Waffle$2.75
Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.75
Breakfast Wrap$2.99
Soup/Special$5.00
Samosas$3.00
Slice of Pizza$3.50
soup sandwich combo$8.50
Frutina$1.25
Merchandise
10.5 oz Bagged Coffee - Single Origin - Bukalasi$13.50
Mug Club 33$33.00
BREW GOOD HOODIE$62.00
Maranos Sauce$10.00
Gindo's Espresso Habanero Sauce$9.99
House Coffee cup$10.00
Cece Honey 6 oz$10.00
Cece Honey Lip Balm$5.00
Endiro Magnet$2.00
Endiro Mason Jar$10.00
Blaze Candle$14.00
Endiro Sticker$1.00
Endiro Beanie$25.00
Karamoja Shuka$35.00
Stuffed animal L$10.00
Stuffed animal Toy$4.99
Endiro Mask$7.25
One Love T-Shirt$40.00
Cece Coffee Lip Scrub$5.00
Moka Origins Dark Chocolate$8.49
Ovalware Stainless steel filter$18.95
Coffee Sock$13.98
Scarf S$35.00
X-Mas White Bow$55.00
Laid Back Vanilla Mocha
Keep it simple with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate
Endiro Coffee - WCC Location and Ordering Hours
(331) 256-6683
Open now • Closes at 11PM