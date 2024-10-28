Endiro Coffee Waubonsee - 18 S. River Street
Local Honey Lavender Latte
Here is our coziest cuppa. With local honey, lavender syrup, espresso and milk$5.95
Maple Hazelnut Cappuccino
Real local maple syrup, hazelnut syrup and espresso. Served in circa 1990s style dryyyyy cappy-fashion, but you can ask for it as a latte$5.95
Sticky Bun Latte
Fresh from the oven ... errr ... espresso machine with espresso, milk, caramel syrup, cinnamon and hazelnut$5.95
You Fil ‘Dis Mocha
Kickin’ it with filberts (hazelnut), dark chocolate, espresso and milk$5.95
Laid Back Vanilla Mocha
Keep it simple with espresso, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate$5.95
Flava in da Caramel and Vanilla Latte
Sweet, savoury and indulgent: espresso, milk, caramel syrup, vanilla and a pinch of sea salt$5.95
Creme Bru-Latte
We use an actual blowtorch for this one! It’s espresso, steamed milk, vanilla and caramelized sugar$5.95
Soda/Sparkling/Energy$2.00
Aloe$2.50
Snapple/Gatorade/Bubblr$2.50
Bottled Water voss/saratoga/essentia$2.25
pure life water$1.25
Loco coffee$4.00
Caprisun/Snapcan/small OJ$1.00
Kombucha$3.50
lemonade/jumex/zevia$2.00
Mogu/Boba$2.00
Choccy/Strawb Milk$3.50
La Croix / Snapple Can/ Canada Dry$1.00
Fruit Salad$4.00
Sandwich$4.00
1$ basket$1.00
Large Chips$5.00
Gourmet Popcorn$3.25
hostess donuts$2.50
Magic Spoon$2.75
Nature Valley Granola Bar$1.50
Hen of the Woods Chips$2.25
Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.50
Extra Cream Cheese$0.75
Large Muffin$3.00
Regular Muffin$2.75
Belgian Waffle$2.75
Pain au Chocolat / Doub Choc Cream$2.50
Breakfast Wrap$2.99
Soup/Special$5.00
Samosas$3.00
Slice of Pizza$2.99
Soup sandwich combo$8.50
Frutina$1.25
